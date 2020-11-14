Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden: Spike in COVID-19 cases is "alarming", Trump admin needs to take urgent action

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden has described the spike in new coronavirus cases in the country as "alarming", demanding the current administration led by President Donald Trump to take urgent action. Biden, on Friday, was briefed on the COVID-19 outbreak by the co-chairs of the transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, Dr Vivek Murthy,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving 03:06

 [NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Widely Available By April [Video]

Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Widely Available By April

President Trump, in his first public remarks since President-elect Joe Biden was projected the winner of the election, said the COVID-19 vaccine could be widely available as soon as April.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:07Published
Criticism Mounts Over Trump's Refusal to Concede Election and Cooperate With Biden Transition [Video]

Criticism Mounts Over Trump's Refusal to Concede Election and Cooperate With Biden Transition

CBS correspondent Natalie Brand on the latest developments in the Biden presidential transition. (11-13-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:24Published
Cuba Expert Says Don't Expect Any Big Relationship Change When Joe Biden Takes Office [Video]

Cuba Expert Says Don't Expect Any Big Relationship Change When Joe Biden Takes Office

CBS4's Hank Tester shares details on how those hoping that President-Elect Joe Biden's administration is ready to reinstate the Obama era relationship with Cuba are bound to be let down, according to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published