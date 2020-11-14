Joe Biden: Spike in COVID-19 cases is "alarming", Trump admin needs to take urgent action
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () US President-elect Joe Biden has described the spike in new coronavirus cases in the country as "alarming", demanding the current administration led by President Donald Trump to take urgent action. Biden, on Friday, was briefed on the COVID-19 outbreak by the co-chairs of the transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, Dr Vivek Murthy,...
[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
CBS4's Hank Tester shares details on how those hoping that President-Elect Joe Biden's administration is ready to reinstate the Obama era relationship with Cuba are bound to be let down, according to..