Indian-origin doctor dies of COVID-19 in UK, hospital pays tribute
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
A hospital in eastern England on Friday paid moving tributes to a "dedicated and committed" Indian-origin doctor after his death from COVID-19.
Dr Krishnan Subramanian, a 46-year-old Consultant Anaesthetist at Royal Derby Hospital of the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation (UHDB), died on Thursday at...
A hospital in eastern England on Friday paid moving tributes to a "dedicated and committed" Indian-origin doctor after his death from COVID-19.
Dr Krishnan Subramanian, a 46-year-old Consultant Anaesthetist at Royal Derby Hospital of the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation (UHDB), died on Thursday at...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources