Indian-origin doctor dies of COVID-19 in UK, hospital pays tribute

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor



Doctor says Diego Maradona is recovering "very well" after brain surgery and his release from hospital is being evaluated. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:52 Published 4 days ago Northeast Ohio healthcare workers getting COVID from community spread, Cleveland Clinic doctor says



Northeast Ohio healthcare workers getting COVID from community spread, Cleveland Clinic doctor says Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:29 Published 4 days ago Flouting COVID norms, air pollution are prime factors for maximum infections: Senior Doctor



Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj Interventional Cardiologist Dr Manoj Kumar showed his concerns over national capital recorded 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on November 07. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:25 Published 6 days ago