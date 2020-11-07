President Trump taps Rudy Giuliani to take over election legal fight: Sources
Saturday, 14 November 2020 (
5 hours ago) Prior lawyers pulled out of a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania Friday.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
1 day ago
President-elect Joe Biden named his first incoming cabinet official Thursday, but Skyler Henry reports the legal fight over election results continues (1:42).WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 12, 2020
Legal Battle Over Presidency Continues 01:42
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Biden Plans Transition As Trump Ramps Up Legal Fight
A legal battle is brewing as President-elect Joe Biden plans his transition to the White House. President Donald Trump, however, still has not conceded, and is fighting on several fronts. CBS2's Dick..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 4 days ago
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight
[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35 Published 4 days ago
Related news from verified sources