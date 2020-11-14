Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The PlayStation 5 launch games reviewed

Upworthy Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
It’s finally here, kids: the PlayStation 5 has finally launched, and it’s got a plethora of games to play on it. Here are our takes on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now)

The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now) 10:13

 For months, Sony was saying how most PS4 games will be compatible with PS5. However, the big question was “Which games won’t make it?” Well, that answer has finally been given, and these are the games that won’t be found on PS5.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Playstation 5 Launches, Retailers Sell Out in Minutes [Video]

Playstation 5 Launches, Retailers Sell Out in Minutes

Sony's Playstation 5 launch saw retailers sold out within minutes today. Eric Lempel, SVP and global head of marketing with Sony Interactive Entertainment, joined Cheddar to discuss anticipation for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:29Published
We’ve been waiting for next-gen gaming and the Sony Playstation 5 console is finally here [Video]

We’ve been waiting for next-gen gaming and the Sony Playstation 5 console is finally here

Next-generation gaming has arrived with the Sony Playstation 5. With looks to match, the PS5 has an amazing launch library of games that take advantage of the next-gen graphical power. These are going..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:59Published
PS5: Hands-on with the new console and games [Video]

PS5: Hands-on with the new console and games

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak goes hands-on with the next-generation PlayStation 5 console.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published

Related news from verified sources

The Xbox Series S and X launch games reviewed

 It’s the biggest week in years for gamers across the globe, as both Microsoft and Sony are releasing their next generation of consoles. A console is only as...
The Next Web Also reported by •Upworthyengadget

'Sackboy: A Big Adventure' won't have online multiplayer at launch

 Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of Sony's key launch games for the PlayStation 5. However, it won't have support for online multiplayer at the outset."We’ve...
engadget

Microsoft prepares to launch Xbox Series X video game console, but Sony’s PlayStation 5 follows close behind

 Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is readying for the official launch of its new Xbox Series X video game console as the now decades long-console war enters its...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Upworthy