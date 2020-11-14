Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Autistic children evicted after report on Gozo mayor’s request for ‘a personal discount’

The Shift Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Autistic children evicted after report on Gozo mayor’s request for ‘a personal discount’In the latest twist in a saga that has already dominated lengthy council meetings fraught with problems, autistic children have been evicted from an unused room at Xewkija’s council-run library where they were receiving occupational therapy. The sudden, damaging eviction came after the council unanimously voted to allow the charity Voice for Inclusion to continue […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like