|
|
Republican Young Kim defeats Rep. Gil Cisneros in SoCal district flipped by Dems in 2018
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Republican Young Kim defeated U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros on Friday in a Southern California district, the second GOP candidate to snatch a...
|
|
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
AP: Rep. Lauren Underwood Wins Reelection 00:41
While Underwood has been called as the winner in the 14th Congressional District of Illinois, Republican opponent Jim Oberweis says the race is not over.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|