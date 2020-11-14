Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Democrats won the popular vote in this year's U.S. presidential election yet again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached that milestone. And, for some Democrats, that's worrisome.
Democrats won the popular vote in this year's U.S. presidential election yet again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached that milestone. And, for some Democrats, that's worrisome.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources