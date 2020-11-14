US Army identifies 5 Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt
Saturday, 14 November 2020
20 minutes ago) The U.S. Army announced Saturday the deaths of five soldiers who were part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) mission.
Now to a developing story out of Egypt, six Americans were among the eight military members of a peacekeeping force killed this morning in a helicopter crash. The coalition force saying in a statement that one American survived.
