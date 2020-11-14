Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Army identifies 5 Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The U.S. Army announced Saturday the deaths of five soldiers who were part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) mission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Six Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

Six Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt 00:23

 Now to a developing story out of Egypt, six Americans were among the eight military members of a peacekeeping force killed this morning in a helicopter crash. The coalition force saying in a statement that one American survived.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

6 Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt [Video]

6 Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement said Thursday that eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed when one of its helicopters crashed during a..

Credit: KHSLPublished

Related news from verified sources

Helicopter Crash Kills 8 Peacekeepers In Egypt

Helicopter Crash Kills 8 Peacekeepers In Egypt Watch VideoEight members of an international peacekeeping operation, including six Americans, were killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai...
Newsy

8 killed, including 6 Americans, in helicopter crash involving peacekeeping force in Egypt

8 killed, including 6 Americans, in helicopter crash involving peacekeeping force in Egypt Washington (CNN)Eight military members of a peacekeeping force in Egypt, including six Americans, were killed when a helicopter crashed in the southern Sinai...
WorldNews

7 killed, including 5 Americans, in helicopter crash involving peacekeeping force in Egypt

 Seven military members of a peacekeeping force in Egypt, including five Americans, were killed when a helicopter crashed in the southern...
Upworthy