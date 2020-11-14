Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, five years...

Upworthy Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, five years...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden

Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden 00:55

 Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden . Politico reports the pope spoke with Biden by phone on Thursday morning. According to a statement from the Biden transition team, the president-elect thanked him ... . ... "for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi urges to implore 3 points to armed forces in Jaisalmer [Video]

Watch: PM Modi urges to implore 3 points to armed forces in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "I'd like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published
Would UK be ready for 2030 new petrol car ban? [Video]

Would UK be ready for 2030 new petrol car ban?

The BBC understands the government is set to announce it will bring 2040's ban forward by a decade.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published
Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he isleaving Downing Street. But why is the top aide quitting?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson set to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030

 Prime minister to roll out measure to bolster electric car market as part of wider UK energy review
FT.com

Report: Government to confirm 2030 new petrol and diesel car sales ban next week

 Prime Minister set to bring forward ban on new combustion engined cars from 2040 – but hybrids to get lifeline until 2035 The UK government is set to...
Autocar