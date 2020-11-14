'Mandalorian': Bo-Katan fixes one of the worst things about Star Wars
Saturday, 14 November 2020
3 hours ago) It's okay to be in your 40s and 50s in Star Wars. Really. The return of Bo-Katan to The Mandalorian addresses an Obi-Wan problem about ageism.
