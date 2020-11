You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home



Many Azeris of Nagorno-Karabakh displaced since the 1990s hope they will be able to return to land occupied by Armenian forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published on September 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a new generation of displaced Armenians “It’s true, isn’t it. They’ve taken Hadrut.” Five weeks into the current war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Irina Safaryan, 28, knew that Azerbaijani forces had...

WorldNews 5 days ago