Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Christmas Is in Jeopardy if People Won't Stop Gathering
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () After the Thanksgiving celebrations in Canada, the country has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said if the cases do not lessen, it may affect how they celebrate Chirstmas.
Chatting with Sangita Patel during Diwali On The Hill, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares his congratulations for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and history-making vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.