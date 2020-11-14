Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Christmas Is in Jeopardy if People Won't Stop Gathering

HNGN Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Christmas Is in Jeopardy if People Won't Stop GatheringAfter the Thanksgiving celebrations in Canada, the country has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said if the cases do not lessen, it may affect how they celebrate Chirstmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Justin Trudeau Excited About 'Powerful' White House Team

Justin Trudeau Excited About 'Powerful' White House Team 01:56

 Chatting with Sangita Patel during Diwali On The Hill, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares his congratulations for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and history-making vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands gather to protest against PM Pashinyan In Yerevan, Armenia [Video]

Thousands gather to protest against PM Pashinyan In Yerevan, Armenia

Thousands of people march the streets on Thursday (November 12) in Yerevan, Armenia, as they demand the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan,' resignation.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published
PM Modi congratulates JP Nadda for victory in elections [Video]

PM Modi congratulates JP Nadda for victory in elections

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:28Published
PM Modi thanks nation for enthusiastically participating in festival of democracy [Video]

PM Modi thanks nation for enthusiastically participating in festival of democracy

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Trudeau and Macron speak after cartoon remark controversy

Trudeau and Macron speak after cartoon remark controversy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with his French counterpart amid controversy over recent comments he made about free expression. Mr Trudeau...
WorldNews