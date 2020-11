You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan



Some residents in Nagorno-Karabakh have set fire to their own homes rather than hand them over to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire deal with Armenia.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:01 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to Azerbaijan An ethnic Armenian village is to be turned over to Azerbaijan on Sunday as part of territorial concessions in an agreement to end six weeks of intense fighting...

CTV News 4 hours ago