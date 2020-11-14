|
|
Bernhard Langer, 63, becomes oldest golfer to make Masters cut
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Bernhard Langer may not have won the Masters outright on Friday, but it’s the little victories that count more sometimes.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Record breaker Langer pleased to make cut 01:50
Bernhard Langer has become the oldest man to make the cut in Masters history and says he can't believe he's still competing at his age.
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|