Bernhard Langer, 63, becomes oldest golfer to make Masters cut

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Bernhard Langer may not have won the Masters outright on Friday, but it’s the little victories that count more sometimes.
 Bernhard Langer has become the oldest man to make the cut in Masters history and says he can't believe he's still competing at his age.

