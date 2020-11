You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince of Wales' year in review



The Prince of Wales marks his 72nd birthday on November 14. Here is a lookback at his year in review. It proved to be a busy year for Charles, as hissecond son departed from royal duties, and the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 04:42 Published 2 days ago Queen Elizabeth II reunited with Royal family for socially distanced Remembrance Sunday



Queen Elizabeth II and her family made their first joint public appearance in eight months on Sunday (08.11.20) for a Remembrance Sunday service. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago Queen Elizabeth II reunites with family for socially distanced Remembrance Sunday



Queen Elizabeth II and her family made their first joint public appearance in eight months on Sunday (08.11.20) for a Remembrance Sunday service. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Queen Elizabeth for Remembrance Day Ceremony Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) join Queen Elizabeth for solemn remembrance. The royal family is observing Remembrance...

Just Jared 6 days ago