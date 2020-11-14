Global  
 

Diwali Came Early This Year: Hindus Celebrate Kamala Harris Victory

NPR Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The election of Kamala Harris as the first Indian-American vice president comes as Indians around the world celebrate Diwali — an annual festival commemorating the triumph of light over darkness.
News video: For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden

For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden 00:37

 Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia. It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since Bill Clinton's narrow win in 1992, and earns Biden the state's 16 electoral votes. It brings Biden's...

