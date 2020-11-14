Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Lil Boosie treated at Dallas hospital for gunshot wound, police sources say

Upworthy Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Police sources said Lil Boosie was shot in the leg and his condition beyond that is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Sources: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E

Sources: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E 00:51

 Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E, Sources Say [Video]

Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E, Sources Say

Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published
Officer Arik Matson home after gunshot to the head [Video]

Officer Arik Matson home after gunshot to the head

"I'm very happy to be back in Minnesota." Wounded police officer Arik Matson gave his first radio dispatch after nearly 10 months in the hospital. Matson, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the head in..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:45Published