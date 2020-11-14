Armenians Torch Their Homes on Land Ceded to Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian's burn down homes
Thousands of ethnic Armenians in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh have burnt down their homes ahead of the peace deal.
First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.
Hundreds of Armenians, angry at a peace deal between their country, Azerbaijan and Russia, broke into government buildings in the capital Yerevan early Tuesday (November 10) in protest.