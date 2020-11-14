Global  
 

Armenians Torch Their Homes on Land Ceded to Azerbaijan

VOA News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Territorial concessions are part of agreement to end six weeks of intense fighting between Armenian, Azeri forces
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Armenians set homes on fire before Azeri handover

Armenians set homes on fire before Azeri handover 01:04

 Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, an ethnic Armenian, lit a fire on Saturday under his sister's dining room table in the small village of Charektar. Soraya Ali reports.

