You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andy Ngo Tweets Misleading Video of Man Punching Trump Supporter at MAGA March



Conservative journalist Andy Ngo tweets a misleading video showing a Trump supporter getting punched at the Million MAGA March this weekend in D.C. Andy leaves out the events leading up to the.. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 03:20 Published 1 week ago Kayleigh McEnany & President Donald Trump Exaggerate Crowd Tally



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a ridiculous claim about the crowd size of the “Million MAGA March.” It’s not the first time the Trump administration has lied about crowd size.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'



Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago