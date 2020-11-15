Global  
 

A Dedicated Obsession: Washington’s Continuing Iran Sanctions Regime – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
A Dedicated Obsession: Washington’s Continuing Iran Sanctions Regime – OpEdOne dogma that is likely to persist in US foreign policy during a Biden presidency will be the sanctions regime adopted towards Iran.  Every messianic state craves clearly scripted enemies, and the demonology about the Islamic Republic is not going to go begging.  Elliot Abrahams, the current US special representative for Iran,...
