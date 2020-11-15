Global  
 

Ken Wyatt defends rejection of constitution reform for Indigenous voice

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Ken Wyatt defends rejection of constitution reform for Indigenous voiceIndigenous affairs Minister Ken Wyatt has defended the federal government's decision to reject a voice to parliament which would enshrine first nations people in the constitution.Speaking on ABC's Insiders for the close of NAIDOC...
