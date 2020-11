You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Towns brace for possible zone change



Local leaders brace for additional restrictions if zone color changes to orange or red in parts of Erie County. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:35 Published 1 day ago Sheriff Howard: Thanksgiving should not be stopped "by Governor Cuomo's mandates"



Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard is pushing back against an order from Governor Andrew Cuomo that household gatherings should be limited to 10 people to help stop a spike in COVID-19 cases. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:55 Published 5 days ago COVID explosion “still salvageable” says Erie County officials



Erie County Health Officials say with the explosion of COVID-19 cases across WNY, contact tracers are now at least two days behind in contacting those who may have had exposure to a COVID positive.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:27 Published 6 days ago