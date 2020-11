Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round..

Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence



This is the moment police were called to break up a fight between students at a 'house party' at a locked-down halls of residence.More than 1,500 students at Manchester Met University were asked not to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published on October 2, 2020