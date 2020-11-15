China finds COVID-19 virus on imported frozen beef samples
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Authorities in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, found that three frozen beef samples tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, local health authorities have said. The batch of products dispersed in 1,006 boxes, weighing 27 tonne, were imported from Brazil to customs in the east Chinese city of Qingdao on August 7....
With 55,838 new COVID-19 cases, the virus has now infected 77,06,946 people in India on October 22. As many as 702 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,16,616. Total active..
The United States appears to be getting on China's very last nerve. That is, if the remarks made by China's Ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday truly reflects Beijing's sentiments. According..