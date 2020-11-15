Global  
 

China finds COVID-19 virus on imported frozen beef samples

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Authorities in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, found that three frozen beef samples tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, local health authorities have said. The batch of products dispersed in 1,006 boxes, weighing 27 tonne, were imported from Brazil to customs in the east Chinese city of Qingdao on August 7....
