Princess Diana debuts on Netflix's 'The Crown,' as BBC's 1995 interview comes under fire

Sunday, 15 November 2020
"Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring," said British actress Emma Corrin who plays the royal.
 Princess Diana's fairytale story turned sour enters British royal television series "The Crown" for the first time this season. Focusing on the 1980s, season four of "The Crown," delves into the courtship and early marriage of Diana and British heir to the throne Prince Charles, as well as Diana's...

