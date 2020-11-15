Global  
 

Hurricane Iota to bring 'potentially catastrophic' winds, dangerous storm surge to Central America

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Iota is expected to bring potentially catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge to Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America 01:55

 A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.

