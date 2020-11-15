Trump Says Biden ‘Won’ Election, But Repeats Claim Vote Was ‘Rigged’
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () By Ken Bredemeier
U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time Sunday acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden “won” the presidential election against him nearly two weeks ago but continued to make baseless claims that he lost because the vote was rigged against him.
The Republican president has declined to formally...
