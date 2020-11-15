Global  
 

Trump Says Biden ‘Won’ Election, But Repeats Claim Vote Was ‘Rigged’

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Trump Says Biden ‘Won’ Election, But Repeats Claim Vote Was ‘Rigged’By Ken Bredemeier

U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time Sunday acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden “won” the presidential election against him nearly two weeks ago but continued to make baseless claims that he lost because the vote was rigged against him. 

The Republican president has declined to formally...
 President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition by staffing his incoming administration. Meantime, President Donald Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge Biden's election victory and leveling new allegations of voter fraud. CBS News' Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

