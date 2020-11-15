Global  
 

News24.com | Manuel Merino resigns as Peru president after five days in power

News24 Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Peru's President Manuel Merino resigned Sunday, just five days after taking office, sparking celebrations in the capital Lima following street protests against him and the ousting of his popular predecessor.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Peruvians protest against new president Manuel Merino

Peruvians protest against new president Manuel Merino 01:19

 Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, broke out in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Wednesday night (November 11). Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday.

