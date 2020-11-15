News24.com | Manuel Merino resigns as Peru president after five days in power
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Peru's President Manuel Merino resigned Sunday, just five days after taking office, sparking celebrations in the capital Lima following street protests against him and the ousting of his popular predecessor.
