You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Peruvian police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during clashes over Vizcarra's impeachment



Peruvian police fired tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra on Thursday (November 12). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:08 Published 2 days ago Peruvians protest against new president Manuel Merino



Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, broke out in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Wednesday night (November 11). Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil



Mass protests across Peru after Martin Vizcarra removed as president and Manuel Merino sworn in as interim president. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago