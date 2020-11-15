Global  
 

Gov. Whitmer expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday

Upworthy Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce new restrictions Sunday to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New COVID Restrictions For Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings 03:05

 With COVID cases rising in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing new restrictions. It goes for bars, restaurants, gyms and even private gatherings in your own home; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

