Gov. Whitmer expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday
Sunday, 15 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce new restrictions Sunday to combat the spread of COVID-19.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 18:26 Published 5 hours ago
Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions Now In Effect In Indiana
Saturday was a record day in Indiana with more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new reported deaths. In an effort to slow the spread in the state, new restrictions went into effect at midnight..
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:38 Published 7 hours ago
NYC Schools Open For Now, Restaurants Start New Restrictions
New York City schools will remain open for now, as students, parents and teachers watch the city's COVID positivity rate. Meanwhile, struggling restaurants are dealing with the first weekend under the..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:04 Published 7 hours ago
Related news from verified sources