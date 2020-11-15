Watch live at 6: Whitmer expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions
Sunday, 15 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Gov. Whitmer's announcement “regarding the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus” is expected at 6 p.m. Sunday in Lansing.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Do you have COVID fatigue?
Many Western New Yorkers are experiencing COVID fatigue. As numbers in Western New York and Erie County continue to rise, some say they’re sick of having to face serious restrictions because others..
Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:36 Published 6 days ago
MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England
MPs have approved regulations for a second lockdown in England from November 5until December 2 by 516 votes to 38, majority 478. From Thursday, pubs,restaurants and non-essential shops will again be..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources