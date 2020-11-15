Global  
 

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton’s ‘Freaky’ Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 Million Debut

Upworthy Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
“Freaky,” a body-swap horror movie from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, slashed its box office competition, debuting to...
Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Published
News video: Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton Talk Switching Bodies in Freaky

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton Talk Switching Bodies in Freaky 01:30

 Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton star in the new slasher comedy, Freaky out today in theaters. The film directed by Christopher Landon, does its own take on the classic Freaky Friday franchise but instead of mother and daughter swapping bodies the switch up is between a notorious serial killer...

Vince Vaughn On Possible 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel [Video]

Vince Vaughn On Possible 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about his new horror-comedy "Freaky", alongside co-star Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughan updates fans on a possible "Wedding Crashers" sequel.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:23Published
Freaky Movie Clip - Inside Job [Video]

Freaky Movie Clip - Inside Job

Freaky Movie Clip - Inside Job - Plot synopsis: A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl. US Release Date: November 13,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:01Published
Around the Table with 'Freaky' [Video]

Around the Table with 'Freaky'

Christopher Landon, Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Alan Ruck and Jason Blum sit down to talk about the newest and freakiest Blumhouse film yet, 'Freaky.'

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 22:20Published