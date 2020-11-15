Global  
 

Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team to meet vaccine makers

Japan Today Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes "nothing," while President-elect Joe Biden focused on tackling…
 Government officials are still barred from briefing President-elect Joe Biden until the Trump administration recognizes Mr. Biden won the election. The president-elect says delays are hurting their efforts to prepare for the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine. CBS News' Michael George reports.

