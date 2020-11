You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Major COVID-19 announcement expected from heads of Michigan health systems



Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:28 Published 4 days ago Michigan health leaders to make big COVID-19 announcement today as cases spike



Michigan health leaders to make big COVID-19 announcement today as cases spike Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago Governor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow.. Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 31:38 Published 1 week ago