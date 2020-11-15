Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan delays takeover, denounces fleeing Armenians

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan delays takeover, denounces fleeing ArmeniansAzerbaijan has postponed taking control of a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a cease-fire agreement, but denounced civilians leaving the area for burning houses and committing what it called "ecological terror".The cease-fire...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover 02:45

 First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.

