India: Tax Officials Continue Probing Believers Church’s Wealth
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Indian tax officials will continue investigating the financial dealings of the Believers Church, an independent group based in Kerala state, for at least another two months, a church official has said.
Indian tax officials will continue investigating the financial dealings of the Believers Church, an independent group based in Kerala state, for at least another two months, a church official has said.
