India: Tax Officials Continue Probing Believers Church’s Wealth Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Federal Income Tax Department officials began searching some 60 centers of the church, including its headquarters based in... Indian tax officials will continue investigating the financial dealings of the Believers Church, an independent group based in Kerala state, for at least another two months, a church official has said.Federal Income Tax Department officials began searching some 60 centers of the church, including its headquarters based in 👓 View full article

