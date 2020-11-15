Global  
 

India: Tax Officials Continue Probing Believers Church’s Wealth

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
India: Tax Officials Continue Probing Believers Church’s WealthIndian tax officials will continue investigating the financial dealings of the Believers Church, an independent group based in Kerala state, for at least another two months, a church official has said.

Federal Income Tax Department officials began searching some 60 centers of the church, including its headquarters based in...
