The Novel Sobriety Of Joe Biden’s Public Health Playbook: Five Highlights – Analysis
Monday, 16 November 2020 () By Nikhila Natarajan
“Please, I implore you, wear a mask,” US president-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans in his first public remarks after his election victory. Biden is confronting a bitterly divided country where face coverings have become political statements in a culture war around notions of freedom and the...
President-elect Joe Biden said the Trump administration needs to do more now to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump greeted crowds rallying to support him in Washington as he refuses..