British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Khaleej Times Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
'He will carry on working from Downing Street, including leading the government's response to the pandemic'
British PM Boris Johnson isolating after contact tests positive for COVID-19

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said...
