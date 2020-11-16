British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..
Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said... CBC.ca Also reported by •SBS •Brisbane Times •Upworthy •Hindu