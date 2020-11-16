Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Wishful thinking' - Sweden's Covid expert slammed as cases continue to soar
The predecessor of Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has accused him and his team of failing to adequately prepare Sweden for the second wave of coronavirus infections, because "wishful thinking" led them wrongly to believe...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anders Tegnell Swedish physician and civil servant
Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula
Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:53Published
Coronavirus: Too early for Christmas travel plans, European countries saySweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.
BBC News
Syrian man who circumcised 9 boys with SOLDERING GUN in Sweden gets suspended sentence & fineA Syrian man, who claimed to be a doctor and performed circumcisions on nine boys using a soldering gun has been given a suspended sentence, community service..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Is Sweden's new lockdown-lite working?It didn't take long from the day the coronavirus-hit Swedish city of Uppsala was issued with tough local restrictions before people started ignoring them."It was..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
Some states impose new restrictions as U.S. tops 11 million COVID casesSeveral states are responding to a surge of new COVID cases after Texas and California both surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic..
CBS News
New Jersey reports record high COVID cases for 2nd day in a rowThe governor said there were more than 4,500 new cases on Sunday — an amount of infections the state has not since the start of the pandemic.
CBS News
Michigan governor announces new COVID restrictionsGovernor Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and stopped..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources