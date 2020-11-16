Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Wishful thinking' - Sweden's Covid expert slammed as cases continue to soar

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Wishful thinking' - Sweden's Covid expert slammed as cases continue to soarThe predecessor of Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has accused him and his team of failing to adequately prepare Sweden for the second wave of coronavirus infections, because "wishful thinking" led them wrongly to believe...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anders Tegnell Anders Tegnell Swedish physician and civil servant


Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases

Sweden is introducing new local and national measures to reduce the increasing burden on its health care system.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:53Published

Coronavirus: Too early for Christmas travel plans, European countries say

 Sweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.
BBC News

Syrian man who circumcised 9 boys with SOLDERING GUN in Sweden gets suspended sentence & fine

 A Syrian man, who claimed to be a doctor and performed circumcisions on nine boys using a soldering gun has been given a suspended sentence, community service..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Is Sweden's new lockdown-lite working?

 It didn't take long from the day the coronavirus-hit Swedish city of Uppsala was issued with tough local restrictions before people started ignoring them."It was..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds [Video]

Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds

Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health Ministers, Delhi l-G attended the meet. The decisions taken in the meeting included increasing testing, adding ICU beds and doctors. Delhi has over 44,400 active cases with over 7,500 deaths. Kejriwal said that in the following days, around 250 more beds will be given and 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre. He added that the Delhi government facilities are working at full capacity. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published

Some states impose new restrictions as U.S. tops 11 million COVID cases

 Several states are responding to a surge of new COVID cases after Texas and California both surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic..
CBS News

New Jersey reports record high COVID cases for 2nd day in a row

 The governor said there were more than 4,500 new cases on Sunday — an amount of infections the state has not since the start of the pandemic.
CBS News

Michigan governor announces new COVID restrictions

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and stopped..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare [Video]

Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare

Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 51,934 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 51,934

The Government said a further 168 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 51,934. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
US Feeling Effects Of COVID Pandemic Worse Than Anywhere Else In The World [Video]

US Feeling Effects Of COVID Pandemic Worse Than Anywhere Else In The World

CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports on the plea from medical experts asking Americans to change their behaviors.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,544 new patients, 60 fatalities

 The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is still on the lower side as the state recorded 2,544 new COVID-19 infections along with 60 COVID-related fatalities...
Mid-Day

Some states impose new restrictions as U.S. tops 11 million COVID cases

 Several states are responding to a surge of new COVID cases after Texas and California both surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic...
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Wishful thinking' - Sweden's Covid expert slammed as cases continue to soar

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Wishful thinking' - Sweden's Covid expert slammed as cases continue to soar The predecessor of Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has accused him and his team of failing to adequately prepare Sweden for the second wave of...
New Zealand Herald