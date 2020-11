You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Brady Has Nightmare Game On National TV Against Drew Brees' Saints



Tom Brady was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October. He opened November by looking sharp as a tack in a narrow win over the Giants. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Cousin Sal: Brady & Bucs will be too much for Brees & Saints to handle | FOX BET LIVE



It's the second time this season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints, and Cousin Sal predicts Tom Brady and his offensive weapons, including the return of Antonio.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:19 Published 2 weeks ago Reggie Bush: Drew Brees showed his fire & willed Saints to comeback win over Chargers | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Chargers held a 20-to-3 lead over the New Orleans Saints last night, but New Orleans rallied back in the second half to come out with a 30-27 victory in overtime. Justin Herbert became.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:51 Published on October 13, 2020