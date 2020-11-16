Global  
 

Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million

Monday, 16 November 2020
An unidentified Chinese buyer on Sunday paid a world record 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for a female homing pigeon called New Kim, online auctioneers Pigeon Paradise (PIPA) said. The sale beat the 1.25 million euros paid for male pigeon Armando last year, according to PIPA.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: This pigeon is worth $1.5 million

This pigeon is worth $1.5 million 01:21

 A two-year-old Belgian racing pigeon called New Kim is about to set a world record of over $1.5 million at auction, the price even more exceptional because the bird is female, the online auction house said.

