Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million
Monday, 16 November 2020 () An unidentified Chinese buyer on Sunday paid a world record 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for a female homing pigeon called New Kim, online auctioneers Pigeon Paradise (PIPA) said. The sale beat the 1.25 million euros paid for male pigeon Armando last year, according to PIPA.
A two-year-old Belgian racing pigeon called New Kim is about to set a world record of over $1.5 million at auction, the price even more exceptional because the bird is female, the online auction house said.