UK PM self-quarantining after coronavirus contact

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement Sunday.

The spokesman said the prime minister "will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the...
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Contact tracers in Erie County on two day delay

Contact tracers in Erie County on two day delay 04:08

 Contact tracers in Erie County on two day delay. Hannah Buehler reports.

