UK PM self-quarantining after coronavirus contact
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement Sunday.
The spokesman said the prime minister "will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the...
