Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

CTV News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and predicted to become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same part of Central American battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta just over a week ago.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches 02:23

 Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday )November 13th) and is heading west toward Honduras and Nicaragua.

