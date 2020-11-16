Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: More states close to South Australia as outbreak explodes

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: More states close to South Australia as outbreak explodesJust days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to reopen Australia's internal borders by Christmas, an exploding coronavirus cluster has plunged those plans in limbo.Going from bad to worse, South Australia's cluster...
