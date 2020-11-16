Covid 19 coronavirus: More states close to South Australia as outbreak explodes
Just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to reopen Australia's internal borders by Christmas, an exploding coronavirus cluster has plunged those plans in limbo.Going from bad to worse, South Australia's cluster...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Australia State of Australia
'Biggest test to date': SA premier announces new restrictions to combat Adelaide's coronavirus clusterA raft of new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight after a cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide rose to 17.
SBS
'Biggest test to date': SA premier announces new restrictions from midnight tonightA cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS
Five states impose border restrictions on South Australia as Adelaide coronavirus cluster balloonsA cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS
States impose border restrictions on South Australia as Adelaide cluster grows to 17A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS
Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia
A coalition of 29 health groups are urging climate action in open letter to Scott MorrisonHealth groups have banded together to send an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling for urgent action on climate change.
SBS
Health groups urge climate action in open letter to Scott MorrisonHealth groups have banded together to send an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling for urgent action on climate change.
SBS
Health groups want action on climateHealth groups have banded together to send an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling for urgent action on climate change.
SBS
An additional 150 Australians will be able to return from overseas each day under increased travel capThe cap on Australians returning from overseas will be increased by 150 additional places per day in Queensland, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced, as he..
SBS
Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)
Christmas comes early in Cambridgeshire
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:01Published
Related videos from verified sources