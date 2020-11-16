News24.com | British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact
Monday, 16 November 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a fresh setback after infighting among his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week.
