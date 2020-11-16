News24.com | British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare



Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 9 hours ago UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists looming new coronavirus lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in four weeks. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published 2 weeks ago Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources UK PM self-quarantining after coronavirus contact British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, a Downing Street spokesman...

Mid-Day 3 hours ago



