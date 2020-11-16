News24.com | British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Global  
 

British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

News24 Monday, 16 November 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a fresh setback after infighting among his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week.
 Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number...

