Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump says for the first time Joe Biden won the election, but then works to take it back

SBS Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
After seeming to acknowledge for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden "won" the US presidential election, Donald Trump later tweeted, "I WON THE ELECTION".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden

For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden 00:37

 Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia. It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since Bill Clinton's narrow win in 1992, and earns Biden the state's 16 electoral votes. It brings Biden's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP's refusal to concede is 'delegitimizing' democracy: Obama [Video]

GOP's refusal to concede is 'delegitimizing' democracy: Obama

Former President Barack Obama is telling his successor, Donald Trump, that if the Republican wants to be remembered as someone who put America first, that "it's time for you to do the same thing."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
President Trump Backpedals After Tweet Suggesting Concession Of Election [Video]

President Trump Backpedals After Tweet Suggesting Concession Of Election

President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge that he lost the election in a tweet early Sunday, but be quickly backtracked and hit the golf course. CBS News’ Chip Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:34Published
China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge [Video]

China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge

Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says for the first time Joe Biden won the election, but insists he will 'concede nothing'

 Donald Trump seems to have acknowledged for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden "won" the US presidential election but he still insists it was "rigged".
SBS

Rudy Guiliani says Donald Trump 'far from' conceding election

 US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House but made clear that he would not concede and would keep...
SBS Also reported by •Brisbane TimesNews24Just Jared

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden victory for first time with ‘he won’ tweet

 President Donald Trump has appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden has won the White House, but made clear he would not concede and would kept...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBSNYTimes.comBrisbane TimesNews24Just JaredUpworthyDenver PostCTV NewsCBC.ca