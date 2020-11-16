Global  
 

Power outages, flooding, wind damage as storm hammers southwestern Ontario

CTV News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A severe storm off the great lakes wreaked havoc across southwestern Ontario Sunday leaving thousands without power, shoreline communities flooded, and wind damage across the region.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: High winds cause damage, flooding, and power outages

High winds cause damage, flooding, and power outages 01:42

 Thousands of customers across Western New York are without power on Sunday afternoon, as a thunderstorm with powerful winds moved through the region.

