NBA Draft: Scouts on LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin, top prospects

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bilas talks NBA Draft possibilities for Xavier Tillman



ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas discusses NBA Draft possibilities for Michigan State's Xavier Tillman. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:03 Published 4 days ago NBA Mock Draft



Sports Pulse: Who we think the top draft picks are going to be and why Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago DePaul's Paul Reed Ready For NBA Draft After Long Wait



The NBA Draft is finally here next Wednesday, and it has been a long wait for players like Paul Reed of DePaul University, whose college season ended seven months ago. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources NBA Draft 2020: Player comparisons for LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and other top prospects Looking at best-case, worst-case and realistic player comps for the draft's biggest talents

CBS Sports 3 days ago



