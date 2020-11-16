Global  
 

NBA Draft: Scouts on LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin, top prospects

Upworthy Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Five NBA scouts come together to form a consensus opinion on the top 50 prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)
News video: Israeli League star Deni Advija seems like most NBA-ready prospect

Israeli League star Deni Advija seems like most NBA-ready prospect 01:25

 SportsPulse: Former Israeli Premier League player Tamir Goodman breaks down the game of 19-year-old Deni Advija and explains why years of professional experience makes him one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft.

Bilas talks NBA Draft possibilities for Xavier Tillman [Video]

Bilas talks NBA Draft possibilities for Xavier Tillman

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas discusses NBA Draft possibilities for Michigan State's Xavier Tillman.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:03
NBA Mock Draft [Video]

NBA Mock Draft

Sports Pulse: Who we think the top draft picks are going to be and why

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:17
DePaul's Paul Reed Ready For NBA Draft After Long Wait [Video]

DePaul's Paul Reed Ready For NBA Draft After Long Wait

The NBA Draft is finally here next Wednesday, and it has been a long wait for players like Paul Reed of DePaul University, whose college season ended seven months ago. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:49

