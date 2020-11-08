Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

CTV News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News

Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News 01:24

 As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over the weekend. The WHO's figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds [Video]

Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds

Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published
COVID-19 Cases Rising At Alarming Rate In New Jersey [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Rising At Alarming Rate In New Jersey

The state reported more than 4,500 new cases from Saturday into Sunday. CBS2's Cory James reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published
GroupM’s Brown Wants Verified CTV Data [Video]

GroupM’s Brown Wants Verified CTV Data

Connected TV is growing fast, presenting advertisers with an opportunity to target viewers, control frequency and measure outcomes. But, despite the digital-style tactics, many in the industry are..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Ontario reports record high 1,581 COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Saturday

 Ontario reported 1,581 new cases on Saturday, along with 20 new deaths. The record-breaking numbers were announced as Ontario has moved several more regions into...
CBC.ca

Ontario breaks another COVID-19 record with more than 1,300 new cases

 Ontario has logged more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking a new record.
CTV News

Ontario reports more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, highest number on record

 New COVID-19 cases in Ontario continue to surge with more than 1,500 new infections logged.
CTV News