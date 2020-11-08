Ontario reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over the weekend. The WHO's figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to...
Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published