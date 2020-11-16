News24.com | Boris Johnson will govern via Zoom after Covid-19 contact, says he is doing well

Boris Johnson self-isolating after No10 meeting



Boris Johnson has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19. The PM praised the NHS Test and Trace scheme which pinged him a message to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago

Boris Johnson Self-Isolating Again After Coming Into Contact With Person With Coronavirus



Prime minister Boris Johnson has released a message to say he's self-isolating, following contact with a person with coronavirus. The PM was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting the.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago